Irish opposition leader says PM's party preparing for election

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The party of Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar appears to be preparing for an imminent general election, the head of the opposition Fianna Fail party said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Leader of Fianna Fail Micheal Martin speaks at the All-Island Civic Dialogue on Brexit in Dublin, Ireland November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

The government looked set to collapse after Fianna Fail submitted a motion of no confidence in the deputy prime minister in violation of a three-year support agreement.

“I took it from last night that Fine Gael wants a general election and is preparing for one,” Fianna Fail’s Micheal Martin told state broadcaster RTE.