FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ireland's Fianna Fail party says will be election if Deputy PM does not resign
Sections
Featured
UK's huge current account deficit set to stay larger for longer
economy
UK's huge current account deficit set to stay larger for longer
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Ten days to crack Brexit deal, EU tells May
Ten days to crack Brexit deal, EU tells May
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 24, 2017 / 8:55 AM / a day ago

Ireland's Fianna Fail party says will be election if Deputy PM does not resign

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s second-largest party Fianna Fail, which helps prop up the government, indicated on Friday it would force an election if the country’s deputy prime minister does not resign over a policing scandal.

Asked in an interview with national broadcaster RTE whether the only thing that could prevent a snap general election was the resignation of Deputy Prime Minister Frances Fitzgerald, senior Fianna Fail member Dara Calleary said: “I think so.”

Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Peter Graff

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.