Irish Deputy PM resists calls to resign, says tribunal will judge conduct
November 27, 2017 / 10:02 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Irish Deputy PM resists calls to resign, says tribunal will judge conduct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s Deputy Prime Minister resisted calls to resign in a crisis that has left the country on the brink of a general election, saying on Monday it is up to an ongoing judge-led tribunal to judge her conduct.

“The Tribunal will objectively judge the appropriateness of my conduct. I look forward to giving my evidence to the Tribunal early in January,” Fitzgerald wrote in a statement on Twitter following further calls for her to step down on Monday over her handling of a case involving a police whistleblower.

