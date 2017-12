DUBLIN (Reuters) - Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Thursday named Foreign Minister Simon Coveney as deputy prime minister, replacing Frances Fitzgerald, whose resignation over a policing scandal on Tuesday allowed the government to avoid a snap election.

FILE PHTO: Ireland's Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney arrives to attend the Eastern Partnership summit at the European Council Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, November 24, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Varadkar also appointed Heather Humphreys as Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation and Josepha Madigan as Minister for Culture.