FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Irish election likely after opposition submits no-confidence motion
Sections
Featured
UK's huge current account deficit set to stay larger for longer
economy
UK's huge current account deficit set to stay larger for longer
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Ten days to crack Brexit deal, EU tells May
Ten days to crack Brexit deal, EU tells May
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 24, 2017 / 11:35 AM / Updated 18 hours ago

Irish election likely after opposition submits no-confidence motion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - An Irish general election appeared likely after opposition party Fianna Fail submitted a motion of no confidence on Friday in the deputy prime minister, which the ruling party considers a breach of a three-year agreement to support prime minister Leo Varadkar’s government.

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin told state broadcaster RTE that his party had submitted the motion. A senior member of Varadkar’s Fine Gael party earlier said that the submission of a no confidence motion by Fianna Fail would kill the deal to support the government.

Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Peter Graff

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.