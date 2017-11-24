Irish election likely after opposition submits no-confidence motion

DUBLIN (Reuters) - An Irish general election appeared likely after opposition party Fianna Fail submitted a motion of no confidence on Friday in the deputy prime minister, which the ruling party considers a breach of a three-year agreement to support prime minister Leo Varadkar’s government.

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin told state broadcaster RTE that his party had submitted the motion. A senior member of Varadkar’s Fine Gael party earlier said that the submission of a no confidence motion by Fianna Fail would kill the deal to support the government.