Election avoided if deputy PM resignation confirmed - Irish opposition

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The opposition party propping up the government of Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Tuesday said it expected that a snap election would be avoided if the reported resignation of Deputy Prime Minister Frances Fitzgerald is confirmed.

The Leader of Ireland's opposition Fianna Fail party, Micheal Martin is seen in the grounds of Government Buildings in Dublin, Ireland November 24, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Irish state broadcaster RTE on Tuesday reported that Fitzgerald had agreed to resign in a move that would defuse a crisis that threatened to have a negative impact on Britain’s Brexit negotiations. The government declined to comment.

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin “has put huge personal effort into resolving this issue and averting a general election - and it looks like that may well have been achieved,” Fianna Fail finance spokesman Michael McGrath told RTE radio, citing “unconfirmed reports” of her resignation.