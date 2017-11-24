Ireland set for December election if crisis not averted by Tuesday -PM

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Friday he would not seek the resignation of his deputy prime minister, as sought by the party propping up his government, and would be forced to call an election if that demand was not withdrawn by Tuesday.

Ireland's Prime minister Leo Varadkar in Gothenburg, Sweden November 17, 2017. TT News Agency/Jonas Ekstromer/via REUTERS

“I think if we don’t resolve matters by Tuesday, then there will be a motion of no confidence in the Tanaiste (deputy prime minister) and, if the opposition come together to remove the Tanaiste, then we will be into an election at that point,” Varadkar told the national broadcaster RTE.