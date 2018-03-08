Workers at Canada's Iron Ore Company reject two-tier retirement plan

(Reuters) - The Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) said on Thursday its workers in Sept Iles, Quebec have rejected requests for concessions from the mining company, which wants to install a two-tier retirement program.

The 305 mine workers voted 99.2 percent in favour of a strike mandate, to be exercised when they see fit, arguing that the retirement program disadvantages new workers.

The workers also demanded that a portion of their vacation be considered paid leave instead of vacation days.

The IOC is majority owned by Rio Tinto (RIO.AX) (RIO.L), while Japan’s Mitsubishi (8058.T) owns 26 percent.