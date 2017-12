BEIRUT (Reuters) - Militant group Islamic State claimed responsibility for a bomb blast in a supermarket in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on Wednesday, according to Amaq, the group’s news agency.

An interior view of a supermarket is seen after an explosion in St Petersburg, Russia, in this photo released by Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committe on December 28, 2017. National Anti-Terrorism Committe/Handout via REUTERS

The group didn’t provide any evidence for its claim.

The explosion injured 13 shoppers in a branch of the Perekrestok supermarket chain.