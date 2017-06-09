FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Thousands march in Israel's gay pride parade
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 9, 2017 / 3:33 PM / 2 months ago

Thousands march in Israel's gay pride parade

Revellers take part in a gay pride parade in Tel Aviv, Israel June 9, 2017.Amir Cohen

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of rainbow flag-toting revellers attended the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender parade in Tel Aviv on Friday, billed as the largest of its kind in the deeply conservative Middle East.

The annual parade featured floats with blaring sound systems and gyrating dancers. Revellers could be seen dancing on the balconies of surrounding building.

Slideshow (12 Images)

"We need to show ourselves and we also need to fight for others who need to feel like they can show themselves too, to empower everyone around us," Max Kratz, a parade participant from Germany told Reuters.

Same-sex marriage is against the law in Israel, but polls published in the country's media this week suggested that around three quarters of Israeli Jews supported permitting it.

"We are here to party and to celebrate with them, their freedom in Israel and we are hoping they are going in the right direction and have more privileges in the country," party-goer Shir Geri told Reuters.

The parade caps a week of pride festivities in the city, which authorities expected to draw 35,000 tourists. The parade is sponsored by the municipality, which said it had invested heavily to promote gay tourism in recent years.

Reporting by Amir Cohen; Writing by Mark Hanrahan in London; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.