Jerusalem should be shared capital, Johnson tells Palestinian foreign minister
January 8, 2018 / 1:14 PM / a day ago

Jerusalem should be shared capital, Johnson tells Palestinian foreign minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Jerusalem should ultimately be the shared capital of Israeli and Palestinian states, British foreign minister Boris Johnson told his Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Malki on Monday, a statement from Britain’s foreign office said.

FILE PHOTO - Britain's Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Boris Johnson arrives in Downing Street, London, Britain, December 19, 2017. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

“I reiterated the UK’s commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and the two-state solution, the urgent need for renewed peace negotiations, and the UK’s clear and longstanding position on the status of Jerusalem,” Johnson said.

“It should be determined in a negotiated settlement between the Israelis and the Palestinians, and Jerusalem should ultimately be the shared capital of the Israeli and Palestinian states.”

Reporting by William James

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
