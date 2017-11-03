FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel's Netanyahu expresses hope for U.S. peace push in Middle East
#World News
November 3, 2017 / 10:38 AM / in a day

Israel's Netanyahu expresses hope for U.S. peace push in Middle East

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday he hoped a U.S. peace initiative will work and praised President Donald Trump for taking a fresh approach to bringing the Israelis and Palestinians back to negotiations.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures towards a world map as he attends a question and answer event on Israel's foreign policy at Chatham House in London, Britain, November 3, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Asked if he felt now was the moment for peace in the region, noting Trump’s involvement in peace efforts, he said: “Hope so.”

“What’s being discussed now is an American initiative. Obviously we make our interests and our concerns known to Mr Trump. He’s coming with a sort of refreshing ‘can-do’ ... they’re trying to think out of the box,” Netanyahu said at London’s Chatham House during a visit to mark the centenary of the Balfour Declaration.

Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Alistair Smout

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
