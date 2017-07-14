FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
25 days ago
Jerusalem holy site shut for prayers after shooting - police
#World News
July 14, 2017 / 5:47 AM / 25 days ago

Jerusalem holy site shut for prayers after shooting - police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli police declared Friday's Muslim prayers will not be held at Jerusalem's holiest site after two Israelis were critically wounded in a shooting near the site.

The ancient, marble-and-stone compound houses the al-Aqsa Mosque, Islam's third-holiest site, and the 7th century Dome of the Rock. Thousands pray there every Friday.

Police were still checking whether the gunmen, who were reportedly killed by security forces, were Palestinian, a spokesman said.

Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Paul Tait

