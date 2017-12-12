Two dead in Gaza blast, Israeli military denies it carried out an attack

GAZA (Reuters) - Two Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants riding on a motorcycle in Gaza were killed in an explosion on Tuesday which the group implied was caused by an accidental detonation during preparations for an attack.

Members of Palestinian Hamas security forces survey the scene of an explosion in the northern Gaza Strip December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Israel’s military denied accounts by local residents that the militants were killed in an air strike.

Violence along the Israel-Gaza border has flared since U.S. President Donald Trump’s recognition last week of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and the Israeli military’s demolition on Sunday of a cross-border tunnel it said was dug by Hamas, the Islamist group that controls the small coastal enclave.

On Monday, Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepted a rocket fired by militants in Gaza. Shortly afterward, Israel responded with tank fire and air strikes targeting positions of Hamas.

In a statement after Tuesday’s explosion, Islamic Jihad said: “We mourn the men - ‘martyrs of preparation’”. The group usually employs the term to refer to casualties caused by the accidental detonation of weapons or explosives used in attacks against Israel.