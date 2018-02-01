Poland hopes ties with U.S. will stay unchanged - foreign ministry

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that Warsaw hopes relations with the United States will remain unchanged after the Polish parliament adopted a draft bill penalising suggestions of any complicity by Poland in the Nazi Holocaust.
“We believe that the legislative work ... despite differences in the assessment of the introduced changes, will not affect the strategic partnership between Poland and the United States,” the ministry said in a statement.
Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Toby Chopra