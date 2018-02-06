FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 6, 2018 / 1:21 PM / a day ago

Israel says it hopes Poland will still amend Holocaust bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel said on Tuesday it hoped Poland would still amend a bill that would impose jail terms for suggesting the country was complicit in the Nazi Holocaust.

Poland’s president said he would sign it into law, defying criticism from Israel, the United States and activists.

Israel’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Twitter that Israel hoped that before it was finalised “it will be possible to agree on introducing changes and amendments to the law.”

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

