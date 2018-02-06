FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 6, 2018 / 8:15 AM / 2 days ago

Poland's president expected to make statement on Holocaust bill on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s President Andrzej Duda will make statement 1000 GMT on Tuesday, his press office said, without providing details.

Earlier on Tuesday, state-run news agency PAP said, quoting unnamed sources, that Duda was likely to announce his decision on the Holocaust bill which was passed by parliament last week.

The bill, which has drawn outrage from Israel, would impose prison sentences of up to three years for mentioning the term “Polish death camps” and for suggesting “publicly and against the facts” complicity on the part of the Polish nation or state in Nazi Germany’s crimes.

The bill is awaiting a decision by the president over whether to sign it.

Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

