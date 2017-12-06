FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
December 6, 2017 / 9:20 AM / in a day

Turkey says declaring Jerusalem Israel's capital will start 'fire with no end in sight'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - The Turkish government’s spokesman on Wednesday said that the United States’ decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel will plunge the region and the world into “a fire with no end in sight”.

FILE PHOTO: Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan, accompanied by his deputies Bulent Arinc (not pictured) and Bekir Bozdag (R), speaks during a news conference at Ataturk International Airport in Istanbul in this June 3, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

“Declaring Jerusalem a capital is disregarding history and the truths in the region, it is a big injustice/cruelty, shortsightedness, foolishness/madness, it is plunging the region and the world into a fire with no end in sight,” Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Twitter.

“I call on everyone to act logically, respect the agreements they signed and behave reasonably, avoid risking world peace for domestic politics or other reasons,” he said.

U.S. officials have said President Donald Trump is likely to give a speech on Wednesday unilaterally recognising Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, a step that would break with decades of U.S. policy.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan

