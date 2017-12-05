Alitalia could be sold within a month - Italian transport minister

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A deal to sell national airliner Alitalia could be reached within a month, Transport Minister Graziano Delrio said on Tuesday, adding that “interesting offers” had been made for the struggling carrier.

Germany’s Lufthansa, British low-cost carrier easyJet and U.S. private equity fund Cerberus are among companies that have expressed an interest in Alitalia.

Asked at a conference if the sale might be delayed until after national elections due by May 2018, Delrio said: “Hopefully it could happen even in the next three or four weeks. It depends on the state of the negotiations, which are moving forward day by day.”