FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alitalia could be sold within a month - Italian transport minister
Sections
Featured
UK and EU urged to settle citizens' rights for Christmas
the road to brexit
UK and EU urged to settle citizens' rights for Christmas
Pulling no surprises, Putin says he'll seek re-election
russia
Pulling no surprises, Putin says he'll seek re-election
Behind wage and productivity clouds, world economy is booming
market analysis
Behind wage and productivity clouds, world economy is booming
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 5, 2017 / 5:04 PM / a day ago

Alitalia could be sold within a month - Italian transport minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A deal to sell national airliner Alitalia could be reached within a month, Transport Minister Graziano Delrio said on Tuesday, adding that “interesting offers” had been made for the struggling carrier.

Alitalia's flight attendant is seen at the Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport in Rome, Italy, April 28, 2017. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Germany’s Lufthansa, British low-cost carrier easyJet and U.S. private equity fund Cerberus are among companies that have expressed an interest in Alitalia.

Asked at a conference if the sale might be delayed until after national elections due by May 2018, Delrio said: “Hopefully it could happen even in the next three or four weeks. It depends on the state of the negotiations, which are moving forward day by day.”

Reporting by Francesca Piscioneri; Editing by Crispian Balmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.