FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy is ready to deal with an end of QE -Padoan
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin tops $10,000, 10-fold increase in 2017
Business
Bitcoin tops $10,000, 10-fold increase in 2017
As West frowns on Putin, Russians learn the military way
The Wider Image
As West frowns on Putin, Russians learn the military way
EU's Barnier hopes to report on Brexit bill soon
EU's Barnier hopes to report on Brexit bill soon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 28, 2017 / 1:13 PM / Updated a day ago

Italy is ready to deal with an end of QE -Padoan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy is ready for when the European Central Bank ends its quantitative easing programme, Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Tuesday.

Italy's Finance Minister Pier Carlo Padoan takes part in a European Union finance ministers' meeting in Brussels, Belgium November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman

The ECB is preparing to dial back its monetary stimulus after years of ultra-low interest rates and massive bond purchases, paving the ground for rate hikes further down the line.

Padoan told a conference in Rome that the positive impact of higher interest rates, if this reflected a pick-up in inflation, should not be underestimated.

“Even if budget policy benefits from low rates, I would like to reiterate that Italy is totally prepared for an end to a low-rate environment. The end of QE does not frighten us. There are positive aspects to this that shouldn’t be played down,” he said.

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; Editing by Crispian Balmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.