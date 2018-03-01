Italy factory growth slows sharply ahead of election - PMI

ROME, (Reuters) - Italian manufacturing activity remained buoyant but growth slowed sharply in February, a survey showed on Thursday, three days ahead of a parliamentary election widely expected to produce a hung parliament.

Leonardo's employee works on the AgustaWestland AW189 helicopter, manufactured by Leonardo, at the headquarters in Vergiate, near Milan, Italy, January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

The Markit/ADACI Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) dropped in February to 56.8 from a seven-year high of 59.0 in January, remaining well above the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction.

February’s reading was the lowest since September last year and was below all forecasts in a Reuters survey of 11 analysts which had pointed to a more modest drop to 58.0.

The sub-index for new orders declined in February to 57.8 from 61.3, Markit said, also the lowest reading since September.

Most other sub-indexes, including output and employment, also declined, and export orders posted their lowest reading since November 2016.

Italy faces a highly uncertain parliamentary election on Sunday. Despite an improving economy over the last year, the ruling Democratic Party has been falling in opinion polls and is expected to fare badly.

The outgoing government of Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni forecasts economic growth of 1.5 percent in 2018, in line with last year’s rate which was the strongest since 2010.