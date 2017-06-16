Italy April world trade surplus narrows from year earlier

(Reuters) - Italy posted a trade surplus with the rest of the world of 3.601 billion euros in April, narrowing compared with a surplus of 4.511 billion euros in the same month of 2016, data showed on Friday.

With European Union countries, Italy registered an April trade surplus of 1.048 billion euros, widening compared with a surplus of 909 million euros in the same month last year, national statistics office ISTAT said.

In April, exports to the rest of the world fell 2.8 percent year-on-year, while imports were down 0.2 percent.

ISTAT gave the following details.