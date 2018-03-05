FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 5, 2018 / 11:41 AM / a day ago

European Commission confident stable government can be formed in Italy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission is confident a stable government can be formed in Italy after elections on Sunday which delivered a hung parliament and gave record backing to anti-establishment and far-right groups, the Commission’s spokesman said.

European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas attends a press conference at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium December 8, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman

“We understand that the official result will not be announced until later today,” Margaritis Schinas told a news briefing on Monday.

“We have confidence in President (Sergio) Mattarella’s abilities to facilitate the formation of a stable government in Italy and in the meantime Italy has a government with whom we are working closely,” he said.

Reporting By Phil Blenkinsop, writing by Jan Strupczewski

