European Commission confident stable government can be formed in Italy

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission is confident a stable government can be formed in Italy after elections on Sunday which delivered a hung parliament and gave record backing to anti-establishment and far-right groups, the Commission’s spokesman said.

European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas attends a press conference at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium December 8, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman

“We understand that the official result will not be announced until later today,” Margaritis Schinas told a news briefing on Monday.

“We have confidence in President (Sergio) Mattarella’s abilities to facilitate the formation of a stable government in Italy and in the meantime Italy has a government with whom we are working closely,” he said.