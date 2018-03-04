Italy's centre-right likely to win most seats in election - Rai

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s centre-right alliance is likely to win the biggest bloc of seats in the lower house of parliament but fall well short of an outright majority after national elections on Sunday, according to an exit poll aired by public broadcaster Rai.

The alliance, including former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia (Go Italy!), are likely to win 225-265 seats, ahead of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement with 195-235 seats and the ruling centre-left bloc with 115-155.

An outright majority would require at least 316 seats.