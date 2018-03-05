Berlin - Italy should form stable government for sake of Italy and Europe

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany wants Italy to form a stable government for the sake of both Italy and Europe, a German government spokesman said on Monday after voters there delivered a hung parliament in Sunday’s election.

Steffen Seibert stressed that Italy was a key ally for Germany, adding: “Italy’s political actors now have the task of building a stable government. We wish them much success with this, and whatever government comes we will be in contact. Italy is one of our closest partners.”