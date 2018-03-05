Berlin - Italy should form stable government for sake of Italy and Europe

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany wants Italy to form a stable government for the sake of both Italy and Europe, a German government spokesman said on Monday after voters there delivered a hung parliament in Sunday’s election.
Steffen Seibert stressed that Italy was a key ally for Germany, adding: “Italy’s political actors now have the task of building a stable government. We wish them much success with this, and whatever government comes we will be in contact. Italy is one of our closest partners.”
Reporting by Michelle Martin and Thomas Escritt