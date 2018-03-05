FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Russia
Technology
Sport
Environment
Science
Entertainment
Commentary
World News
March 5, 2018 / 11:22 AM / a day ago

Berlin - Italy should form stable government for sake of Italy and Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany wants Italy to form a stable government for the sake of both Italy and Europe, a German government spokesman said on Monday after voters there delivered a hung parliament in Sunday’s election.

Steffen Seibert stressed that Italy was a key ally for Germany, adding: “Italy’s political actors now have the task of building a stable government. We wish them much success with this, and whatever government comes we will be in contact. Italy is one of our closest partners.”

Reporting by Michelle Martin and Thomas Escritt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.