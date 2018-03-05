FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Russia
Technology
Sport
Environment
Science
Entertainment
Commentary
World News
March 5, 2018 / 12:30 PM / in a day

Italian elections a reminder of 'brutal' migration context, Macron says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday Italian election results were a reminder that Europeans should not only fight for lofty ideas but also take into account ordinary citizens’ efforts to cope with the strains of immigration.

French President Emmanuel Macron tastes white wine during his visit to the Paris International Agricultural Show (Salon de l'Agriculture) in Paris, France, February 24, 2018. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

“I take note that, in the world we live in, you can fight for great ideas, but you can’t do that without taking into account a brutal context,” Macron told reporters during a news conference with the Quebec prime minister.

“And Italy has, it’s undeniable, suffered for months and months under the pressure of migration. This very strong migration pressure is a context we should keep in mind,” Macron said.

Macron said he remained prudent on the results, pending the Italian president’s decision to form a government.

Reporting by Michel Rose; editing by Leigh Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.