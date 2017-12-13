FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy national election likely set for March 4 - parliamentary source
December 13, 2017 / 12:07 PM / a day ago

Italy national election likely set for March 4 - parliamentary source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s parliament will be dissolved between Christmas and the New Year with national elections likely set for March 4, a parliamentary source in contact with the president’s office said on Wednesday.

The source said the vote could also be held on March 11, with a final decision due to be taken shortly. A national election must be held by May, but most political parties are keen to hold elections as soon as possible.

While the centre-right is seen winning most seats at the forthcoming ballot, opinion polls suggest it will not win an absolute majority, making a hung parliament the most likely outcome.

Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni, Writing by Crispian Balmer

