Factbox - Italian stocks sensitive to election outcome

(Reuters) - Investors in Italian stocks are bracing for a possible bout of volatility on Monday, when markets face the outcome of Sunday’s parliamentary election.

Before a blackout was imposed on new opinion polls two weeks ago, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) was seen as the most popular single party, but lagging behind a conservative alliance of Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia and its far-right allies the League and Brothers of Italy.

The centre-right bloc may not win a working majority.

Here are sectors and stocks potentially most sensitive to the outcome:

BANKS

Banks hold around 345 billion euros ($425 billion) of Italy’s debt and are considered a proxy for sovereign risk.

Smaller lenders with no international exposure include Banco BPM, UBI Banca and Carige. The top two Italian banks, UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo, are seen as less volatile.

Most parties plan to let Italy’s budget deficit expand in the short term to fund their policies. Analysts have warned a weakening of public finances could turn into a medium-term factor of weakness for banks.

5-Star has pledged to boost compensation for thousands of Italians who lost savings due to a string of banking crises.

A pro-European centre-left coalition could be less aggressive in opposing tougher rules for the banking industry, while a government more sceptical of the EU could be more vocal in defending the banks in their discussions with the EU.

MEDIA & TELECOMS

Private broadcaster Mediaset is controlled by the family of Berlusconi, a former prime minister.

Though Berlusconi himself is banned from public office until 2019 due to a tax fraud conviction, he could prove a kingmaker in coalition talks. If his centre-right bloc wins outright, it would give Mediaset greater power in a drawn-out pay-TV dispute with French media group Vivendi and its chairman Vincent Bollore.

The bloc could also sway decisions at communications regulator AGCOM, which has asked Vivendi to cut its stake in either Mediaset or phone group Telecom Italia (TIM).

In his new role as political power-broker, Berlusconi would be in a position to exercise influence over Bollore’s assets in Italy under the so-called“golden power”, which gives Rome a say in strategic decisions regarding companies it considers of national importance, including TIM’s network infrastructure.

The roll-out of an ultrafast broadband network is key for most parties. Better incentives should boost TIM and Open Fiber, owned by state-owned utility Enel and state lender CDP, whose fibre network competes with that of the incumbent.

All parties are likely to favour TIM’s proposal to put the network into a legally separate company.

The centre-right bloc wants Open Fiber and TIM to merge their network assets into a single company to boost investment and guarantee equal access to all operators. 5-Star would like such a network company to be controlled by the state.

ENERGY

Most parties are championing more renewable energy and energy efficiency. Beneficiaries could be Enel with its focus on phasing out coal plants to focus on renewable energy and digitized grids, wind and solar company ERG and large regional multi-utilities like A2A and Hera with their move to smart distribution networks, renewable generation and waste management businesses.

5-Star has called for an accelerated phase-out of coal plants, temporary use of gas until green energy covers all demand, and an end to nuclear power imports. Its opposition to oil, which it wants phased out by 2050, is a negative for state-controlled major Eni.

CONSUMER STOCKS

A flat tax proposed by the centre-right and low tax policy of 5-Star should help companies and lift consumer spending. Possible beneficiaries include shoemaker Geox, electronics group Unieuro and carmaker Fiat Chrysler. Higher disposable income would give more incentive for people to travel, boosting motorway and airport operator Atlantia and travel caterer Autogrill.

STATE-OWNED & STATE-CONTROLLED FIRMS

The outgoing government listed nearly 40 percent in Poste Italiane at the end of 2015. A plan to sell more shares a year later was scrapped in the face of opposition from labour unions. A return to that plan would hit the stock.

Both 5-Star and the centre-left coalition are not keen on re-launching a privatisation drive. However, Forza Italia has pledged to privatise state assets to cut debt.

This could hit other firms in which the state holds large stakes, including Eni, Terna, Snam, Italgas, ship builder Fincantieri, Saipem and defence group Leonardo.

A change in government could also push for a management reshuffle at some of the state-controlled firms.

INFRASTRUCTURE

The League pledged to invest 22 billion euros over five years to improve ports and to have 80 percent of the country connected by high-speed trains by 2022. The centre-left PD also said it wanted to expand the high-speed railway network.

This could boost contractors Salini Impregilo, Astaldi, cement makers Cementir and Buzzi Unicem and train signalling company Ansaldo STS.

DEFENCE

The PD has pledged to almost double defence spending to 2 percent of GDP by the end of the next legislature and the centre-right block has vowed to up security measures, which could boost domestic player Leonardo.

5-Star has asked for a spending review in the sector and has criticised the F-35 fighter jet programme.