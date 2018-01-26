FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Market Analysis
The Trump Effect
Reuters Investigates
Environment
Sport
Entertainment
#Business News
January 26, 2018 / 11:22 AM / 3 days ago

Italy must think of partnership with France for space - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy needs to start thinking of a partnership in the space industry with France after the two countries have joined forces over the naval sector, Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said on Friday.

“We now must think of a partnership in the space sector. We must do so with attention, as it is (an industry with) sensitive companies, but we must face the challenge,” Calenda said at a conference in Rome organised by Italian companies’ association Confindustria and its French peer Medef.

    In September Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri (FCT.MI) took effective control of French rival STX France under a shared ownership agreement.

    The move set the conditions to explore the creation of a Franco-Italian naval defence group, merging France’s Naval group with Fincantieri.

    Reporting by Alberto Sisto

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.