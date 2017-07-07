FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 7, 2017 / 11:37 AM / a month ago

Italy apartment block collapses near Naples, eight people missing

Firefighters work on the site of a collapsed building in Torre Annunziata, Italy July 7, 2017.Stringer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Part of a four-storey apartment block near the Italian port city of Naples collapsed on Friday, leaving eight people missing, rescue workers said.

Slideshow (4 Images)

Fire fighters and other rescuers are still searching among the wreckage of the building overlooking the sea, which crumbled at around 6:20 a.m. local time, but so far no-one has been found.

The cause of the collapse in the town of Torre Annunziata is still unknown and local prosecutors have opened an investigation.

Reporting by Gavin Jones; Editing by Hugh Lawson

