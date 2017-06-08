Italy's 5-Star says no deal possible on electoral reform, wants snap vote

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement called on Thursday for immediate national elections after a deal on electoral reform among the major parties unravelled.

"There is no chance of starting all over again. The legislature should end here and we should hold immediate elections," said Luigi Di Maio, who is widely expected to be the 5-Star's candidate for prime minister.

He spoke shortly after the lower house voted to send the electoral reform bill back to a cross-party commission for further discussion.

Upping the pressure for an early election, the parliamentary party leader of the ruling Democratic Party, Ettore Rosato, told reporters he did not know how the coalition government could hold together following the rupture over the voting law.