FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
North Korea
The Trump Effect
Russia
Detained in Myanmar
Technology
Sport
Commentary
World News
March 9, 2018 / 2:08 PM / a day ago

Italy's League leader Salvini says Brussels won't like his budget plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Matteo Salvini, the head of Italy’s main conservative bloc and leader of the League party, said on Friday that he will propose a budget plan that will be the “opposite” of what the European Commission in Brussels wants.

Soccer Football - Europa League Round of 16 First Leg - AC Milan vs Arsenal - San Siro, Milan, Italy - March 8, 2018 Italy Lega Party leader Matteo Salvini REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

“Soon we will make a budget proposal... and it will be the opposite of what Brussels asked for,” Salvini told reporters after meeting with his party’s lawmakers in Milan, adding that he would be the EU’s “adversary” if it wanted austerity.

The far-right League is the largest party in the right-wing coalition and is seeking to form a government, but does not have enough seats in parliament to do it alone. Formal consultations to build a coalition have not yet begun.

Italy’s centre-left caretaker government said on Thursday it will not issue new, multi-year budget targets until a new government has been formed following Sunday’s inconclusive election.[nR1N1NM02J]

Reporting by Sara Rossi, Editing by Crispian Balmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.