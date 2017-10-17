Italy to sell ENAV stake to state lender under privatisation plan - sources

MILAN/ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s Treasury will likely sell its stake in air traffic controller ENAV (ENAV.MI) to state lender CDP by the end of the year as it strives to meet its privatisation goal, two sources close to the matter said.

ENAV control tower is seen at the Malpensa airport near Milan, Italy, May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

After partially privatising ENAV last year via a stock market listing, the treasury owns 53 percent of the air controller. The stake is worth 1.07 billion euros (£953.1 million) at current market prices.

“There are very advanced negotiations on the project ... it will likely happen by the end of this year,” one of the sources said.

Italy is running behind on its 2017 goal of 3.4 billion euros in privatisation proceeds. CDP is 80 percent owned by Italy’s state but keeps separate financial accounts.