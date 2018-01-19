UK Takeover Panel extends deadline for IWG bidding

(Reuters) - The UK’s Takeover Panel has extended the deadline for a consortium of companies to make an offer for British office firm IWG Plc (IWG.L) until 1700 GMT on Feb. 2.

IWG received an approach in December from a consortium comprising Canadian private equity firm Onex Corp (ONEX.TO) and Brookfield Asset Management (BAMa.TO).

Initially the consortium had until Jan. 20 to make an offer or walk away for at least six months, under Takeover Panel rules.