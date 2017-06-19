FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2017 / 9:56 AM / 2 months ago

Japan Abe: Hopes to reach EPA deal with EU as soon as possible

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends a news conference after close of regular parliament session at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan, June 19, 2017.Toru Hanai

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday he hopes to reach a broad deal on signing an economic partnership agreement (EPA) with the European Union as soon as possible.

"Signing an EPA (with the E.U.) is a process that allows us to create a free, fair and rule-based trade system suitable for the 21st century," Abe told a news conference.

Abe also said his administration would continue to make economic revitalisation a top priority in policy-making to boost jobs and household incomes.

As part of its growth strategy for the economy, the government will soon create a panel of experts to discuss ways to make better use of human resources, he said.

Reporting by Leika Kihara and Kiyoshi Takenaka

