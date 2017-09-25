FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan PM Abe announces $17.8 billion economic stimulus package
September 25, 2017 / 2:00 AM / a month ago

Japan PM Abe announces $17.8 billion economic stimulus package

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday ordered his cabinet to compile new economic stimulus measures in a package worth around 2 trillion yen (13.13 billion pounds) by the end of the year.

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to media at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan, September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Speaking at a meeting with his top advisory panel, Abe said the package should focus on subsidising education, child-care costs, and on boosting corporate investments to improve productivity.

Abe is expected to announce a snap election later on Monday to take advantage of improved ratings and disorganised opposition parties, and the stimulus package could be a way to lure voters during the election campaign.

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
