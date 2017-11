TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday that the government and the central bank would work closely together and take all necessary steps to defeat deflation.

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivers his policy speech at the lower house of parliament in Tokyo, Japan, November 17, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Speaking in parliament, Abe said he hoped the Bank of Japan would continue its bold monetary easing to hit a 2 percent inflation target, adding that he would leave specific monetary policy steps to the central bank.