TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso will hold a news conference at 7:40 pm (1040 GMT) on Friday, the ministry said in a statement.

FILE PHOTO: Taro Aso, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Financial Services of Japan, speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

The subject of the press conference was not immediately known.

Earlier on Friday a ruling party source said the head of the National Tax Agency intends to resign. The head of the tax agency is under fire for his handling of a suspected cronyism scandal that implicates Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife.