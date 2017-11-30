FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ's Harada - Current easing enough to hit price target
November 30, 2017

BOJ's Harada - Current easing enough to hit price target

FUKUSHIMA, Japan (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Yutaka Harada said on Thursday that maintaining the current degree of monetary easing was enough to achieve the bank’s inflation target.

“The current policy is having a sufficient effect. We would need to take additional easing steps if the economy is hit by an external shock and the current stimulus becomes insufficient,” Harada told a news conference after meeting with business leaders in Fukushima, northeastern Japan.

A vocal advocate of aggressive monetary easing, Harada has voted with the majority of the board including at last year’s decision to shift to a policy framework targeting interest rates instead of the pace of money printing.

Reporting by Leika Kihara

