TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday that wages and prices remained weak even as the real economy was on a solid footing.

FILE PHOTO - Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a lower house budget committee session at the parliament in Tokyo, Japan, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Kuroda, speaking in parliament, said real wage growth was lagging an increase in labour productivity.