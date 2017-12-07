BOJ's Kuroda - Appropriate yield curve shape could change over time

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday the appropriate shape of the yield curve could alter over time depending on changes in economic, price and financial conditions.
“In accordance with changes in the economy, prices and financial conditions, we will consider where our short- and long-term rate targets should be to create an appropriate shape of the yield curve,” Kuroda said after delivering a speech at a seminar.
Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Minami Funakoshi