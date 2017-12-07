BOJ's Kuroda - Appropriate yield curve shape could change over time

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday the appropriate shape of the yield curve could alter over time depending on changes in economic, price and financial conditions.

Central Bank Governor Haruhiko Kuroda of the Bank of Japan attends ECB's Central Bank Communications Conference in Frankfurt, Germany, November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

“In accordance with changes in the economy, prices and financial conditions, we will consider where our short- and long-term rate targets should be to create an appropriate shape of the yield curve,” Kuroda said after delivering a speech at a seminar.