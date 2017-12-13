Bank of Japan will guide policy appropriately reflecting economy - Kuroda

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday the central bank will guide monetary policy appropriately reflecting improvements in the economy.

Central Bank Governor Haruhiko Kuroda of the Bank of Japan attends ECB's Central Bank Communications Conference in Frankfurt, Germany, November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

“We hope Japan’s economy remains stable, and that prices and wages rise gradually next year,” Kuroda said at a reception with private sector analysts.

Kuroda said that despite rapid developments in artificial intelligence, AI won’t replace humans in making monetary policy decisions.

“Technological developments, such as in the area of AI, don’t mean humans don’t need to do anything. Human knowledge and flexible ways of thinking become even more important,” he said.