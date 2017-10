FILE PHOTO - Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday the country’s economic expansion is broadening and likely to be highly sustainable.

But he reiterated the BOJ’s commitment to maintain its massive stimulus programme with inflation distant from its 2 percent target.

“Despite an expanding economy, prices continue to hover on a weak note,” Kuroda said in a speech at an annual meeting of securities firms.