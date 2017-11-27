FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan plans extra budget of $24-26 billion for fiscal 2017: sources
#Business News
November 27, 2017 / 5:06 AM / in 2 days

Japan plans extra budget of $24-26 billion for fiscal 2017: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s government is set to compile an extra budget worth around 2.7-2.9 trillion yen ($24-26 billion) for the fiscal year to March 2018, with additional bond issuance of around 1 trillion yen to help fund the spending, government sources told Reuters.

FILE PHOTO: Cranes are pictured against the sunset at construction site in the Toyosu district in Tokyo, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

In addition to construction bond issuance worth around 1 trillion yen, the government will scrape together cash reserves from the previous fiscal year’s budget and money left unused from debt servicing due to lower-than-estimated borrowing costs, the sources said.

No deficit-covering bond issuance was planned, the sources said on condition of anonymity because the plan has not yet been finalised.

Following October’s big election win, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s cabinet has made plans to beef up childcare support, boost productivity at small and medium-sized companies, and strengthen competitiveness of the farm, fishery and forestry industries.

Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi; Writing by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Kim Coghill

