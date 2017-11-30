Japan Oct core CPI rises 0.8 percent yr/yr

TOKYO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Japan’s core consumer prices rose 0.8 percent in October from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.
The core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, compared with economists’ median estimate for a 0.8 percent annual gain.
Stripping away the effect of fresh food and energy, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in October from a year ago.
Core consumer prices in Tokyo, available a month before the nationwide data, rose 0.6 percent in November from a year earlier, versus a 0.6 percent annual rise seen by analysts in a Reuters poll.
For queries, contact Stanley White at: stanley.white@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1984 Reuters Messaging: stanley.white.reuters.com@reuters.net