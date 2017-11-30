FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan Oct core CPI rises 0.8 percent yr/yr
Sections
Featured
Tesla switches on giant battery to shore up Australia's grid
Technology
Tesla switches on giant battery to shore up Australia's grid
Preserving ancient Mayan culture through Google
Lifestyle
Preserving ancient Mayan culture through Google
Photos of the week
Pictures
Photos of the week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 30, 2017 / 11:48 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

Japan Oct core CPI rises 0.8 percent yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Japan’s core consumer prices rose 0.8 percent in October from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

The core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, compared with economists’ median estimate for a 0.8 percent annual gain.

Stripping away the effect of fresh food and energy, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in October from a year ago.

Core consumer prices in Tokyo, available a month before the nationwide data, rose 0.6 percent in November from a year earlier, versus a 0.6 percent annual rise seen by analysts in a Reuters poll.

For queries, contact Stanley White at: stanley.white@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1984 Reuters Messaging: stanley.white.reuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.