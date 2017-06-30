FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Japan FSA announces new rules on smaller banks to contain interest-rate risk
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 30, 2017 / 6:26 AM / a month ago

Japan FSA announces new rules on smaller banks to contain interest-rate risk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's financial regulator said on Friday it would adopt a new rule for regional and small banks to guard against potential losses on their bond and other holdings.

Under the rule, the Financial Services Agency (FSA) will consult with each bank on how to ease the situation when potential losses on their asset holdings exceed 20 percent of their capital.

The new rule will take effect in the fiscal year starting next April, it said.

Regional banks have stepped up investment on assets vulnerable to interest-rate risk, such as foreign bonds, as their margins have been squeezed by the Bank of Japan's negative interest rate policy.

Reporting by Takahiko Wada; Writing by Junko Fujita; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.