FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Japan economy minister: No need for new stimulus package for economy
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Undeterred, U.S. cities ramp up removal of Confederate statues
U.S.
Undeterred, U.S. cities ramp up removal of Confederate statues
Modi urges India to reject violence in name of religion
India at 70
Modi urges India to reject violence in name of religion
North Korea's Kim holds off on Guam missile plan; Seoul says will prevent war by all means
north korea
North Korea's Kim holds off on Guam missile plan; Seoul says will prevent war by all means
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 14, 2017 / 12:13 AM / a day ago

Japan economy minister: No need for new stimulus package for economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi speaks at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan August 3, 2017.Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Monday he saw no need now to compile a new stimulus package for the economy given the strength in private consumption and capital expenditure.

"Consumption and capital expenditure are very strong, and they make up most of domestic demand. As a whole, we saw good figures today," Motegi told reporters after the release of Japan's April-June gross domestic product (GDP) data.

Reporting by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.