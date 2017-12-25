FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan November jobless rate falls to 2.7 percent
December 25, 2017 / 11:39 PM / a day ago

Japan November jobless rate falls to 2.7 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s jobless rate fell to 2.7 percent in November, while the availability of jobs hit the highest level in nearly 44 years, government data showed on Tuesday.

Office workers are reflected in a glass railing as they cross a street during lunch hour in Tokyo June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell from 2.8 percent in October, data from the Internal Affairs ministry showed. Economists’ median forecast was for the jobless rate to stand at 2.8 percent.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio rose to 1.56 in November - the highest since January 1974 - and matched the median forecast. The ratio was 1.55 in October.

A full table can be seen on the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications at:

here

(Note: The jobs-to-applicants ratio and new job offers can be seen in Japanese on the labour ministry’s website.)

Reporting by Sumio Ito; Editing by Minami Funakoshi and Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
