Japan economy minister says expects consumer spending to keep rising

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Tuesday that he expected consumer spending to continue rising but that he would monitor the impact of accelerating inflation on consumer sentiment.
Japan’s overall consumer price index rose in January at the fastest pace since July 2014, due partly to an increase in prices for fresh vegetables, data last week showed.
In the past, rising vegetable prices have prompted consumers to cut back spending on other items.
