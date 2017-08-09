Japan's economy minister pledges to stick to primary budget fiscal discipline target

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said he would do his utmost to help the government achieve its fiscal discipline target of returning to a primary surplus in fiscal year 2020.

Motegi, in a group interview with reporters on Wednesday, said he wanted to return to a primary surplus while simultaneously lowering the ratio of outstanding debt to gross domestic product.

Motegi said he placed equal priority on fiscal discipline and economic growth.

Earlier this year the government made a subtle policy change that many economists saw as a step towards abandoning the primary budget surplus, but Motegi’s strong support for the target could ease concerns about fiscal discipline.

“I‘m not trying to say that fiscal discipline is of less importance than economic growth,” Motegi said.

“I‘m trying to say they are both important. You cannot have one without the other.”

Some advisers close to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had earlier called for the government to give up on returning to a primary surplus, which excludes debt servicing costs and bond sales, because that would require big spending cuts.

Instead, the government should focus more on lowering the debt-to-GDP ratio, which is easier to achieve as long as the economy keeps growing.

Motegi’s comments are in contrast to this and suggest that the government may not give up on the target so easily.

Fiscal discipline has proved a tricky task for Japan. Its debt burden is the worst among major economies at more than twice the size of its economy, but successive governments have felt compelled to spend more to get the economy out of deflation.

Japan’s consumer prices in June rose 0.4 percent from a year ago, which is well below the Bank of Japan’s 2 percent inflation target and weak given that economic growth has been picking up.

However, recent data points to gains in consumer spending, offering hope that consumer prices will start to pick up.

Motegi said policymakers need to look at several economic indicators to judge whether Japan is out of deflation and cannot focus solely on the consumer price index.

Abe brought Motegi into the cabinet last week as part of a reshuffle to steady his government.

Abe’s support ratings have plummeted in recent months after being implicated in two cronyism scandals and the resignation of his defence minister over the cover-up of information related to Japan’s participation in a U.N. peacekeeping mission.